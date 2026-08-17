Medical tourism, IT and digital technology can help draw foreign tourists to Ukraine - UN Tourism secretary-general

UN Tourism Secretary-General Sheikha Nasser Al-Nowais expressed support for the Ukrainian people during a one-day visit on Aug. 15 and announced a number of international initiatives to support Ukraine’s tourism sector, naming medical tourism, IT and digital technology among the promising areas for development, the press service of the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine (SATT) told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Ukraine should use its strengths, such as medical tourism, IT and digital technology, and these are exactly what give it a strong position to attract foreign tourists in the future. Bringing all stakeholders in the tourism process together with the state under one umbrella could unlock great potential," Al-Nowais said, according to the statement.

She recalled that ten years had passed since a UN Tourism secretary-general last visited Ukraine, and said the visit was a chance to renew the partnership "and look to the future together."

"Recovery work cannot wait until after peace comes. It’s starting now. UNESCO and UN Tourism. Culture and tourism. Side by side with Ukraine. The road to the future belongs to Ukraine. But Ukraine won’t walk it alone. UN Tourism will be there. And our work starts now," Al-Nowais said.

During a meeting with industry representatives and the innovation and technology community, the UN Tourism secretary-general paid particular attention to international coordination and the exchange of experience on rebuilding tourism sectors after a crisis. Potential areas of cooperation include the safety of tourist destinations, accessibility, and inclusiveness.

SATT head Natalia Tabaka said the visit demonstrated that Ukraine remains on the global tourism agenda and that its recovery is in focus internationally.

"For us today, tourism is above all about preserving and restoring people, their emotional and physical health, strengthening identity and supporting communities. We are grateful for the support for Ukraine and for the willingness to stand by us at this historic time," Tabaka said.

During the visit, UN Tourism announced a special category of its Safe Destinations Challenge initiative for Ukraine. This is technical support for member states in five different regions, one of which is Ukraine. The initiative is aimed at finding innovative solutions for the safety, resilience and recovery of tourist destinations, especially after crises and disasters, the statement said.

"Amid the full-scale war, Ukraine’s tourism sector has learned to operate under constant risks - from air raid alerts and missile attacks to evacuations, crisis communications and ensuring people’s safety. This broad experience can become the basis for new international solutions in the field of safe and resilient tourism," Al-Nowais said.

As part of the visit, the UN Tourism secretary-general visited two UNESCO World Heritage sites - St. Sophia Cathedral and the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, where she took part in celebrations marking its 975th anniversary.

Al-Nowais also presented awards to the winners of the UN Tourism "Best Tourism Villages of Ukraine" competition for 2024 and 2025, namely the Kolochava community in Zakarpattia region and the Urych community in Lviv region.