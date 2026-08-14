Moldovan companies to construct 170 MW wind farm hub with energy storage systems

The Moldovan Energy Ministry's tender committee has approved seven bids to construct onshore wind farms with total capacity of 170 MW, with the obligation to install 44 MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS), the Energy Ministry said.

The winning investors are required to commission the power plants within 36 months of receiving major producer status.

Lumina Noastra, Navitas Energy, Leafwind Energy, Oromaxmontaj, and Summa FIBA Enerji were the four Moldovan companies declared as winners of the tender.

The tender has stipulated that the winner must install an energy storage system. The minimum storage capacity is 0.25 MWh for every 1 MW of wind energy supported by the project. A government decision will confirm the exact storage capacity for each project.

As previously reported, the Moldovan Energy Ministry announced a tender in December 2025 for the construction of wind farms with total capacity of 170 MW to be complemented by 44 MW of energy storage systems.

According to the Energy Ministry, implementing the projects in the tender should boost the share of renewable energy sources in total generation to 11.4% and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 1.4 million tonnes of CO2.

The tender is the first time that an energy storage component has been included in the creation of generating capacity.

The Energy Ministry last summer successfully held a tender for the construction of 165 MW of renewable energy generation facilities, including 60 MW of solar power plants and 105 MW of wind power plants. The solar power plants were commissioned that autumn.

Private investment to construct the 165 MW renewable energy facility totaled around 190 million euros.

According to the Energy Ministry, the currently installed capacity of renewable energy sources (RES) in Moldova exceeds 1000 MW. Solar energy accounts for the largest share at around 73%, followed by wind power and biogas.

RES in Moldova increased 16% year-on-year to generate 800 million kWh in 2025, providing nearly one quarter of the country's electricity consumption.