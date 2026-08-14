PrivatBank, Universal Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, Oschadbank, FUIB top Ukraine bank earnings in H1 2026

State-owned PrivatBank posted UAH 24.56 billion in net profit in January-June 2026, down 29.6% from the same period last year, accounting for 45.4% of the banking system's combined financial result, according to data from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

According to the data, Universal Bank moved into second place by net profit, with UAH 3.85 billion, up 36.3% year-on-year. Raiffeisen Bank ranked third, with UAH 3.57 billion, as its profit declined 24.7% year-on-year.

Oschadbank fell from second to fourth place, posting UAH 3.38 billion in net profit, 2.9 times less than a year earlier. FUIB ranked fifth, with UAH 3.12 billion, down 12.5% from the same period in 2025.

The second five was led by state-owned Ukreximbank, with net profit of UAH 2.24 billion (-46.9%).

Banks with foreign capital ranked seventh through 10th: OTP Bank, with UAH 1.91 billion (-26.8%); Ukrsibbank, with UAH 1.85 billion (-30.3%); Citibank, with UAH 1.68 billion (-18.9%); and Credit Agricole Bank, with UAH 1.53 billion (-39.3%).

Of the 59 banks, 11 ended the first half of 2026 with a loss. The largest negative financial result was recorded by Alliance Bank, at UAH 69.79 million, compared with UAH 84.1 million a year earlier.

The second-largest loss during the reporting period this year was recorded by PIN Bank, at UAH 37.73 million, compared with UAH 29.43 million in January-June 2025. It was followed by PrJSC IUTE Bank Transitional Bank, established as part of the resolution of RwS Bank, which the National Bank declared insolvent on November 4, 2025, with a loss of UAH 36.19 million.

Overall, banks' net profit in January-June 2026 amounted to UAH 54.07 billion, down 32.0%, or UAH 25.43 billion, from the first half of last year.