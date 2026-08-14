DTEK Grids connects 2,700 household solar stations, 14 distributed generation facilities in H1 2026

More than 2,700 green and distributed generation facilities were connected in January-June 2026 to the power grids of distribution system operators (DSOs) of DTEK Grids in the city of Kyiv, the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions, the operating holding company said Friday.

"Energy companies are modernizing the grids, ensuring the integration of green and distributed generation and, accordingly, strengthening the energy resilience of the regions," DTEK said.

As is traditionally the case, solar generation accounts for the largest number of new facilities. During the first half of the year, household customers connected 2,728 solar power plants, while legal entities connected another 11 SPPs. At the same time, businesses continue to develop distributed generation: 14 gas-piston, gas-turbine and cogeneration units, as well as five energy storage systems, were connected to the grids.

This year, DTEK Grids DSOs also connected a hybrid system for the first time, combining a solar power plant with a cogeneration unit. According to the company, such solutions make it possible to combine different generation sources depending on weather conditions and other factors, thereby increasing the energy resilience of the system's owner.

"In six months of this year, the number of green and distributed generation facilities connected to our grids has already exceeded the figure for the entire year of 2024 and outpaced the pace of connections in 2025. This demonstrates growing customer interest in ensuring their own energy resilience," DTEK Grids CEO Alina Bondarenko said.

In addition, during the first half of the year, 106 household customers and 109 legal-entity customers obtained active consumer status.

Under the Procedure for the Sale and Accounting of Electricity, an active consumer is the owner of a generating facility connected to the grid who may sell surplus electricity generated to an electricity supplier under the feed-in tariff or through the self-generation mechanism.

DTEK Grids develops the electricity distribution business and operates power grids in Kyiv, the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Odesa regions. The holding's companies serve 5.1 million households and 150,000 businesses.