State Employment Service employs over 181,000 clients in 7 months

In January-July 2026, the State Employment Service employed more than 181,000 people, with the highest figures recorded by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Employment Center at 16,100 employed, reported the agency's press service.

"Since the beginning of the year, the country's employers offered 273,000 vacancies to clients of the State Employment Service. The largest number of job offers was in Lviv region – over 31,000. Over seven months, ideal positions were selected for more than 181,000 job seekers. The highest number of employed individuals was at the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Employment Center – 16,100," the employment service said in a statement received by Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

Overall, the average duration for filling vacancies in Ukraine this year, excluding the period of professional training, is 17 days. Vinnytsia and Kharkiv regions are among the areas where clients of the Employment Service found work fastest on average – taking just 10 days.

Professions in which Ukrainians found employment most promptly include many medical specialties, particularly thoracic and maxillofacial surgeons, a rheumatologist, an interventional cardiologist, and a disinfection specialist. The fastest-filled professions also include metal and alloy casters, electrical engineers in the energy sector, weather technicians, teacher's assistants, steel roofers, and emery wheel dressers.

Employers most frequently offered jobs in trade and services – 51,600 vacancies, while the fewest vacancies were for skilled workers in agriculture, forestry, fish farming, and fishing – 7,300. Among the offered vacancies, some of the most popular were food products sales clerk – over 11,000 vacancies, and motor vehicle driver – over 12,000.