State Property Fund prepares sale of confiscated AmstelSki hotel in Bukovel

The State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) is preparing to sell the AmstelSki hotel in Bukovel, which was confiscated by the state and previously belonged to Viacheslav Zanevsky, the former head of security for Viktor Yanukovych who is subject to sanctions.

According to the fund's press service, the process of state registration of land ownership rights in the state's name, inventory, and preparation of the asset for appraisal is currently underway.

It is noted that all court-ordered seizures and encumbrances imposed on the property of Amstel-Ski LLC have already been lifted. In addition, the SPF has replaced the management at the facility to ensure transparent operations and prepare for privatization.

As previously reported, in February 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) ruled to forfeit Zanevsky's assets to the government, including 100% of the charter capital of Amstel-Ski LLC, five registered trademarks, including the AmstelSki and DeMolen brands, 12 land plots, two apartments, four parking spaces, and other assets.