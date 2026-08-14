Govt appoints new economy, justice ministers, NSSMC head to IMF negotiating task force

Oleksandr Kravchenko and Denys Maslov, who were appointed Minister of Economy and Environment and Minister of Justice, respectively, in the new government approved in July, have joined the Interagency Working Group on coordinating negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to Cabinet of Ministers Order No. 769 of August 13, the new members of the group also include Chairman of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) Oleksiy Semeniuk and Deputy Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport Yevhen Dubohryz.

Former Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev retained his seat on this body, but now serves as deputy head of the President’s Office; the group currently has two deputy heads – along with Sobolev, Iryna Mudra is also a member.

Excluded from the working group are Herman Halushchenko, whose resignation as Minister of Justice was approved by the Rada in the middle of November of last year; former NSSMC Chairman Ruslan Mahomedov; and former Deputy Minister of Economy Andriy Teliupa.

The group’s updated roster consists of 20 people and is headed by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.