Ukrnafta CEO calls 3D seismic key after covering 1,210 sq km in 2024–2025

Ukrnafta JSC, the first company in Ukraine to use wireless 3D seismic surveying, carried out such surveys over an area of more than 1,210 square kilometers in 2024-2025, which, together with previous surveys, covers about 10% of its special permits, and considers the technology one of the key tools in oil and gas production, the company’s Chairman of the Board Bohdan Kukura said.

"In 2024-2025, Ukrnafta carried out 3D seismic surveys over an area of more than 1,210 square kilometers, which, together with previous surveys, covered nine fields and two prospective areas. This is approximately 10% of all our special permits. And this is a very much-needed process for the company to understand what is deep underground, what formations are there and at what depths. Without seismic surveying, it is very difficult to move forward with drilling," Kukura said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He stressed that the company’s task is to continue 3D seismic surveys, although due to the security situation it does not disclose the specific areas where the work is being carried out or the locations of new wells.

"But I can say that 3D seismic surveying has already become one of the key tools for making investment decisions in the exploration and development of our fields," the Ukrnafta CEO emphasized.

As reported, in this interview Kukura said that after JSC Ukrnafta came under state control, it introduced more than 100 American Petroleum Institute (API) standards into its production operations, which makes it possible to significantly improve operations and, for certain types of equipment, triple the interval between repairs. According to him, for example, two years ago the operating interval between repairs for electric submersible pumps used in oil wells was 200 days, which was not very efficient by global standards. Currently, the company-wide average is approximately 500-600 days, while for foreign-made equipment it is more than 700 days. Kukura explained that this allows the equipment to operate for a year or two without repairs or replacement, which clearly has a positive impact on production performance and offsets all additional costs associated with its acquisition.

The company’s plans for 2026 call for completing the drilling of 15 wells, but Kukura suggested that a balanced drilling program could make it possible to increase this figure (last year, the company set a drilling record, reaching 25 wells).

He added that, overall, 11 wells have already been drilled since the beginning of the year, including wells drilled jointly with Ukrgazvydobuvannia.