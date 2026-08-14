Ukraine may face storage shortfall for 8-11 mln tonnes of grain – Vysotsky

Due to blocked port operations and limited export volumes, Ukraine could face a domestic grain storage shortfall of 8-11 million tonnes in November, Agrarian Policy and Food Minister Taras Vysotsky told reporters on Friday.

"As of today, the storage situation is as follows: at the current limited pace of exports, we could reach a point in November where there is a shortfall in domestic storage capacity. This shortfall could range from 8 to 11 million tonnes," Vysotsky said.

He said the range reflects the difficulty of forecasting the corn harvest, though the ministry is already planning for a maximum yield.

Vysotsky said Ukraine has asked international partners for help with temporary storage equipment, namely grain storage bags placed in fields that can each hold up to 250 tonnes of grain.

"As of today, we have confirmation of about $10 million in assistance. Plus, we’re finalizing $25 million with the World Bank for these purposes. That’s 6 million tonnes or more," Vysotsky said.

He said that, taking this funding into account, Ukraine expects to cover the critical situation and secure sufficient grain storage capacity.