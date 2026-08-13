Ukrposhta, Modern-Expo to launch production, installation of 1,000 street parcel lockers in major Ukrainian cities

National postal operator Ukrposhta and Ukrainian company Modern-Expo are launching production and installation of 1,000 new street parcel lockers, primarily in Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Dnipro and other major Ukrainian cities, Ukrposhta CEO Igor Smelyansky said on Telegram on Thursday.

The lockers will be equipped with mailboxes that allow both receiving parcels and sending letters, he said.

Ukrposhta is inviting homeowners’ associations, management companies and residential complex representatives to cooperate, according to a company release. Their representatives can apply on the national postal operator’s website to have a locker installed at a given location.

Ukrposhta said it will primarily consider residential complexes in major cities that lack a nearby post office branch, looking for the possibility of placing a locker near a building entrance or in an open area of a residential complex accessible to residents. Other criteria include a solid, level surface, the ability to connect to a 220V power supply, and stable mobile network coverage in the area.

Cafes, shops, pharmacies, gas stations and other businesses are also invited to cooperate, the company said.

"We will definitely contact you to check the location, agree on the installation site and terms of cooperation. And if everything is fine, we’ll sign an agreement and install the locker," Smelyansky added.

He also said the company will continue purchasing and installing lockers and will expand its network through partners’ lockers as well.

Separately, Ukrposhta said the cost of using the lockers remains unchanged, starting from UAH 45, with parcels stored there for seven calendar days. Ukrposhta also reiterated its plans to install 1,000 lockers nationwide, along with 600 quick-pickup cells directly at branches.

As previously reported, Ukrposhta posted a net profit of UAH 296.7 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared with a net loss of UAH 108 million in the same period of 2025. According to the report, Ukrposhta has 7,200 customer service points, including 2,000 mobile post offices serving 21,300 population centers.