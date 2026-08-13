Ukrnafta expects to install part of 63 MW of own generation this year with EUR45 mln from EBRD – CEO

Ukrnafta plans to install part of its planned 63 MW of own generating capacity this year, for which the company has agreed EUR 45 million in donor funding with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the company’s board chairman, Bohdan Kukura, said.

"Ukrnafta has signed an agreement with the EBRD for EUR 45 million in donor funding to build our own generation sites – 17 facilities totaling about 63 MW. We’ve already signed an agreement with the winner of the equipment supply tender, and they are due to start work. We’re planning for part of the equipment to be delivered and installed this year," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He said 70-80% of this generation will go toward ensuring the uninterrupted operation of Ukrnafta’s facilities, with the rest expected to be fed into the grid.

Asked whether Ukrnafta would take part in the government’s tender for 1.5 GW of new capacity, Kukura said the company is considering all opportunities but is maximizing its own efforts to build its own generation independent of any tenders.

He also noted that Ukrnafta, together with the EBRD, is "moving toward" building a powerful 250 MW combined heat and power plant to meet electricity and heat supply needs.

"Consultations on this project are currently underway," the company’s CEO said.

As previously reported, Kukura said in this interview that Ukrnafta’s oil production losses in the first half of 2026 totaled 150,000 tonnes, a figure that includes both physical losses – oil burned as a result of shelling – and output not produced due to work stoppages.

Ukrnafta’s board chairman also noted that a second problem for oil production is unstable power supply caused by Russian attacks, which is affecting the company’s eastern production facilities.