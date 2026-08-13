Ukrnafta ready to deploy mobile gas stations if needed – CEO

Ukrnafta already has fuel trucks that can be used as mobile gas stations and plans to purchase several more units so that it can be ready to promptly supply consumers with fuel if it becomes impossible to do so at stationary filling stations, the company’s Chairman of the Board Bohdan Kukura said.

"Our UKRNAFTA network has several small-capacity fuel trucks (up to three cubic meters) that can be used as mobile, movable complexes. We plan to purchase several more units. We need to have them on hand so that we can respond promptly to the situation if necessary," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Taking into account all the nuances and risks, we definitely need to be ready to use mobile filling stations," the CEO of Ukrnafta said.

At the same time, he pointed out that changes to legislation are necessary for mobile filling stations to operate.

"At present, a mobile filling complex can be used exclusively within the boundaries of an existing filling station and under an existing license, for example, if the station has been destroyed. But the security situation must be taken into account, because we are talking about a fuel tanker and a gathering of people," Kukura explained.

He also noted that the operation of mobile filling complexes increases the risk of the emergence of a shadow segment that could appear uncontrollably in different locations.

"And this is primarily a risk for consumers, because in the event of a shadow market, fuel quality would be highly questionable," Kukura said.

As reported, over the first seven months of 2026, Russia destroyed 37 filling stations belonging to the Naftogaz group. Some have been restored, while the rest sustained critical damage and ceased operations.

The Finance Ministry, together with relevant agencies and the fuel business, is drafting a bill on mobile excise warehouses that would allow fuel to be sold when stationary filling stations are unavailable. According to Deputy Finance Minister Svitlana Vorobei, the document could be ready within a week.

She added that, for example, in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, there are already communities where 100% of filling stations have been destroyed by Russian strikes, while the fuel companies operating there are refusing to rebuild them "because it makes no sense."

For her part, Tetiana Dumenkova, deputy head of the Association of Fuel and Energy Businesses, drew attention to the fact that local authorities, in the absence of stationary filling stations, have already been forced to make decisions to sell fuel on a mobile basis, but, according to her, "they are not legal."

In early July, the Trostianets City Council in Sumy region, due to damage to stationary filling stations caused by Russian shelling, informed residents of the community about the deployment of mobile filling points, emphasizing that fuel would be dispensed only for cash.

Local authorities recently reported the destruction of all filling stations in the Opishnia community of Poltava region.