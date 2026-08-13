Nova Poshta shifts to decentralized sorting, deploys backup processing system

Ukraine’s express delivery leader Nova Poshta has announced a transition to a decentralized sorting model, introducing backup shipment-processing systems to protect customers’ parcels and ensure stable delivery.

"Nova Poshta is adapting its logistics operations to work under wartime challenges in order to better protect customers’ shipments and maintain stable delivery," Nova Poshta said in its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the company, Nova Poshta’s network currently has more than 56,000 service points.

"Our goal remains unchanged: to deliver quickly under any conditions," the company said.

At the same time, for security reasons involving employees, customers and logistics processes, Nova Poshta will not comment on details of the reorganization, the specifics of backup routes or the locations of facilities.

The day before, the company reported on the Threads social network that there could be additional delays in parcel deliveries due to the destruction of central sorting hubs and the reconfiguration of logistics processes.

The company said that backup routes and additional sorting centers are being used. As a result, shipments may pass through intermediate facilities that were not previously used for standard routes.

As reported, overnight on August 5, Russian forces struck Ukrainian commercial and logistics infrastructure. The attack destroyed a Nova Poshta sorting center in Kyiv and Rozetka’s largest distribution center in Brovary, damaged a NOVUS logistics center, and destroyed two Fozzy Group distribution centers.