Diesel market sees shortage in July despite increased supplies – A-95

Ukraine imported 562,000 tonnes of diesel fuel in July 2026, up 5% compared to the same month last year, according to research by A-95 Consulting Group.

"Despite the increase in import volumes, the market experienced a clear diesel shortage in July. This was caused by the start of price growth due to a new escalation in the Middle East, a rush among industrial and private buyers, and increased consumption as agricultural exports shifted toward road and rail transport," A-95 director Serhiy Kuyun said.

The consulting group expects the situation to normalize in August due to falling global fuel prices and increased supplies.

The main diesel supplier countries in July were Poland, Romania and Lithuania, which accounted for 83% of imports. Poland, in particular, expanded its position as the largest supply channel to nearly 203,000 tonnes, up 26% compared to 161,000 tonnes in July last year. A 65% increase was also recorded from Lithuania (84,300 tonnes).

"We attribute the increased load on the Polish route to logistical problems, namely the record shallowing of the Danube and security risks," Kuyun said.

In the south, imports increased only from Romania – up 25% to a monthly record of 179,000 tonnes since the start of 2025. Imports from Turkey and Israel, by contrast, shrank to isolated shipments, while imports from Greece fell 45% year-on-year to 33,000 tonnes.

Among corporate suppliers, Poland’s ORLEN S.A. remained the largest, shipping a combined 137,000 tonnes of diesel from its refineries in Poland and Lithuania, up 25% from July 2025 and 61% from July 2024.

A total of 134 companies imported diesel fuel. The OKKO group led supplies with over 73,000 tonnes (+32% versus July 2025).

State-owned JSC Ukrnafta came second with 60,000 tonnes, a 2.4-fold increase compared to July 2025.

UPG took third place with 53,000 tonnes, while the top five importers were rounded out by JSC Enerho Treid and WOG (51,000 tonnes and 43,000 tonnes, respectively).

The strongest year-on-year growth in supplies was shown by Zahidna Palyvno-Enerhetychna Kompaniya (ZPEK) – a 5.3-fold increase, to 32,000 tonnes.