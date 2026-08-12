Household solar plants to receive "green" tariff only during set generation hours - NEURC

Ukraine’s National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) has set the summer and winter time periods during which electricity from household solar power plants must be paid for at the "green" tariff.

Under the commission’s decision, the applicable hours are 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. from April 1 to October 31, and 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. from November 1 to March 31.

The decision is set out in amendments to the Retail Electricity Market Rules and the Procedure for the Sale and Metering of Electricity, approved by resolution No. 1360 of August 11, 2026.

The energy regulator explained on its website on Wednesday that electricity not eligible for payment at the "green" tariff will be purchased by universal service providers at hourly day-ahead market prices, as set out in law.

NEURC also established that the volume of electricity counted for settlement purposes cannot exceed the contracted capacity of the generating unit for each hour it operates. The commission said this would ensure more accurate metering of output and unify the application of the rules for household solar plant owners.

"The updated provisions create clearer and more predictable conditions for the operation of household solar power plants, and ensure uniform approaches to metering generated electricity and settling payments under the ‘green’ tariff," the commission said.

As previously reported, National Power Company Ukrenergo, which funds payment of the "green" tariff, had earlier raised concerns about distribution system operators’ metering of electricity generated by household solar plants during nighttime hours and in excess of the capacity established under contracts.