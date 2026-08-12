Ukraine agrees with Moldova on 50% discount on transit rail freight until end of 2026 – Koretsky

Ukraine has reached agreements with Moldova on a 50% discount on transit rail transportation of Ukrainian cargo until the end of 2026, reported Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky.

"Following a recent conversation with Prime Minister of Moldova Vasile Tofan, an agreement was reached on a 50% discount on transit rail freight of Ukrainian goods. The new regime is effective from August 10 through the end of 2026. This is another practical solution for Ukrainian exporters amid Russian terror in the Black Sea," Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

In addition, according to him, starting August 17, by agreement between the countries, the route of the Kyiv–Chisinau train will be changed.

"This will make the transfer to Chisinau Airport more convenient and significantly faster for Ukrainians," the prime minister added.