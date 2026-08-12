Ukrnafta digitizes drilling, production data to boost efficiency

JSC Ukrnafta is continuing to digitize geological and production processes in order to process large volumes of data faster, improve the quality of their analysis and make more accurate engineering decisions, the company said on its website Tuesday.

"The competitiveness of a modern oil and gas company is determined not only by equipment or new wells. It increasingly depends on how quickly a company can work with data. That is why Ukrnafta is consistently implementing artificial intelligence-based solutions," said Bohdan Kukura, chairman of the management board of JSC Ukrnafta.

According to Ukrnafta, in the first half of 2026, the team of the company’s Research and Design Institute implemented two new projects using artificial neural networks. The first project was aimed at improving the quality of seismic data.

"Neural networks help improve their resolution and reduce noise, providing geologists with higher-quality information for drilling planning," the company explained.

The second project involved automating the digitization of structural maps, with processing speed increasing approximately fivefold through the use of artificial intelligence.

At the same time, the company’s specialists are also improving digital solutions developed earlier: automated interpretation of geophysical well surveys and systems for accelerated digitization of well-logging materials, as well as recommendation models for selecting candidate wells for stimulation.

"Another important result is the automation of the preparation of geological and geophysical data for digital field models. Whereas this process previously took two to six weeks, today it takes just one day," Ukrnafta said.

A separate area is the digitization of archives. More than 600,000 geological and production documents have already been digitized and translated into Ukrainian. At the same time, development of the KSPD-Navigation service continues, significantly simplifying the search for and analysis of technical information.

"New projects are ahead. In particular, work continues on a system for automatically detecting faults using 3D seismic survey data and on the creation of an intelligent assistant for working with geological and production data," the company added.

JSC Ukrnafta is Ukraine’s largest oil producer, operating across the full range of upstream activities: exploration, oil and gas production, provision of oilfield services, as well as operation of Ukraine’s largest network of filling stations, UKRNAFTA.

The company has more than 1,106 oil wells and 131 gas wells on its balance sheet.

The shareholders of JSC Ukrnafta are NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Since 2022, the company has been under state management and has been carrying out a large-scale business transformation.

The UKRNAFTA filling-station network is Ukraine’s largest network of filling stations, comprising nearly 700 stations and ranking among the top three in terms of fuel sales volumes. The UKRNAFTA brand has brought together networks that previously operated under the Glusco, Shell and U.Go brands.