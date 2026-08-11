Koretsky: government to speed up fulfillment of obligations under Ukraine Facility

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has instructed to accelerate work toward fulfilling obligations under the Ukraine Facility.

"The government will speed up work to fulfill obligations under the Ukraine Facility in order to receive the maximum possible amount of financing from partners. This is a critically necessary resource for the country," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, at a meeting with ministers responsible for specific areas, officials analyzed the current situation in detail—which obligations have already been met, which are overdue, where problem areas exist, and how to resolve them.

"Separately, we addressed steps that already pose a risk of underfunding. Right now, we need to close obligations and meet the conditions for the third quarter. The government must act proactively and ensure every possible influx of external assistance," he added.

Koretsky reported that, based on the results of the meeting, relevant instructions were issued, including setting specific deadlines and designating responsible parties for each problem area.

He recalled that, as of today, Ukraine has already raised EUR 29.5 billion out of the EUR 46.8 billion provided for by the Ukraine Plan.