Farmers thresh over 26 mln tonnes of new-crop grains and legumes from 49% of area – Agriculture Ministry

Ukrainian farmers had threshed 5.63 million hectares, or 49% of the forecast area, and harvested 26.13 million tonnes of new-crop grain as of Aug. 11, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has said.

Wheat has been threshed on 4,066,200 hectares, yielding 19.74 million tonnes at an average yield of 48.5 centners per hectare. Barley has been threshed on 1,287,200 hectares, yielding 5.68 million tonnes at an average yield of 44.1 centners per hectare. Peas have been threshed on 276,900 hectares, yielding 712,300 tonnes at a yield of 25.7 centners per hectare.

Farmers in Odesa, Kirovohrad and Mykolaiv regions currently lead in early grain and legume harvest volumes.

In Odesa region, 4,058,200 tonnes have been harvested from 960,500 hectares, comprising 2,532,300 tonnes of wheat, 1,284,800 tonnes of barley and 241,100 tonnes of peas. In Kirovohrad region, 2,329,400 tonnes have been harvested from 536,500 hectares: 1,839,300 tonnes of wheat, 408,100 tonnes of barley and 82,000 tonnes of peas. In Mykolaiv region, 2,326,100 tonnes have been harvested from 653,800 hectares: 1,631,800 tonnes of wheat, 587,500 tonnes of barley and 106,800 tonnes of peas.

The highest grain yields currently recorded are in Khmelnytskyi (69.6 centners per hectare), Ternopil (61.9 centners per hectare) and Vinnytsia (59.7 centners per hectare) regions.

Rapeseed has been threshed on 1,190,700 hectares, yielding 3.22 million tonnes of seed at an average yield of 27.1 centners per hectare.