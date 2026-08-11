NBU raises corporate card limits abroad, eases other currency restrictions for legal entities

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), seeking to support business activity, has raised the limits on cash withdrawals by legal entities: from UAH accounts within Ukraine and foreign currency accounts in Ukraine and abroad, to UAH 200,000 per day from UAH 100,000, and using UAH-denominated corporate cards abroad, to UAH 140,000 per calendar month from UAH 17,500 per week.

The limit on payments abroad for goods, works and services using UAH-denominated corporate cards has also been raised to UAH 400,000 per calendar month from UAH 150,000, while legal entities retain the ability to make similar payments using foreign currency corporate cards without restriction, the NBU said in a statement on its website late on Monday.

The NBU also announced a number of other easing measures as part of incentive-based currency liberalization aimed at increasing capital inflows and strengthening the country's defense capability.

Alongside the "donation" limit introduced a year ago, which has seen almost no use, a new "supplementary" limit will take effect, the NBU said. Unlike the donation limit, which is equal to the amount a Ukrainian company has transferred to a special NBU account to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine since Aug. 7, 2025, the supplementary limit will be based on direct charitable contributions made to military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard since Aug. 10, 2026.

Contributions forming the supplementary limit must be confirmed by an audit report from one of the Big Four companies along with supporting documents, the regulator said.

Companies will also be able to transfer their supplementary limit and their "investment" limit, which is equal to the amount of foreign currency raised into charter capital from abroad since May 12, 2025, to other legal entities within the same business group (related legal entities).

The list of transactions available under incentive-based currency liberalization remains unchanged, the NBU said: dividend repatriation, closure of "old" import contracts, refunds of advance payments for goods that arrived before Russia's full-scale invasion began, repayment of "old" foreign loans, and financing of representative offices abroad.

To boost confidence in Ukrainian exporters, the NBU has also allowed them to pay fines, penalties and bonuses, and to reimburse costs and losses to non-resident counterparties under goods export contracts. The total amount of such transfers per calendar year must not exceed 10% of the total value of goods supplied to the non-resident under the relevant contracts after Feb. 23, 2021.

The NBU also introduced a number of other, narrower changes covering: dividend repatriation amid changes to a business's legal form; fund transfers related to the return of grants to foreign state grantors and the United Nations; currency purchases by guarantors on foreign currency bank loans; an expanded list of transactions for which banks are allowed to settle under letters of credit, guarantees and counter-guarantees; fund transfers to pay registration fees for participation in international events; fund transfers by the Innovation Development Fund in cases determined by a decision of the government of Ukraine; and transfers to the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) under agreements providing political risk coverage.

The NBU said the easing measures will not create risks to currency market stability, given that the necessary preconditions are in place and each measure has been carefully analyzed. The currency liberalization package has already been factored into the NBU's updated macroeconomic forecast, which envisages international reserves growing to almost $70 billion in 2026 from the current $51.2 billion.

The easing of currency restrictions was approved by NBU board resolution No. 90 of Aug. 10, 2026, amending "wartime" resolution No. 18 of Feb. 24, 2022, and takes effect on Aug. 11, 2026, according to the statement.