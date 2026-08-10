Ukraine's construction output falls 8.1% in Jan-June 2026 – statistics

The volume of construction work completed in Ukraine in January-June 2026 decreased by 8.1%, year-over-year, according to data from the State Statistics Service.

According to the statistics agency, the volume of construction output in January-June amounted to UAH 106.8 billion.

According to State Statistics Service data, construction volumes in June 2026 decreased by 13.9% compared to June 2025, with the construction of engineering structures falling by 24.1%. At the same time, residential construction volumes increased by 0.2%, and non-residential construction by 1.9%.

In June 2026 compared to the previous month, construction volumes increased by 27.7%; specifically, in the residential category by 13.9%, in non-residential buildings by 33.9%, and in civil engineering structures by 27.8%.

According to the agency's seasonally adjusted data, construction output indices in June 2026 stood at 61.7% for residential construction, 148.1% for non-residential construction, and 97.3% for civil engineering, and when adjusted for calendar days, the figures were 63.3%, 142%, and 127.1%, respectively.

The share of new construction in the total volume of construction work completed in June was 46.1%, repairs some 29.8%, and reconstruction and other work some 24.1%.