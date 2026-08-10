Economy Ministry drafts changes to war risk insurance program

Ukraine’s Economy Ministry is preparing amendments to Resolution No. 1541, which established a state mechanism for war risk insurance and compensation for businesses via the Export Credit Agency (ECA), lawmaker Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk said on Telegram.

The draft amendments have been sent to central executive authorities for approval and will then go before the Cabinet of Ministers, she said.

The Economy Ministry proposes expanding the program to Kyiv and Kyiv region as high-risk territories and allowing leased property to be insured, which is important for businesses operating out of leased warehouses, terminals and other premises, she said.

The ministry also proposes adding agricultural machinery and heavy freight transport to the program, expanding coverage for the fuel sector by adding fuel tanks, fuel stocks, fuel in transit and transport used to carry it to the list of insurable gas station premises and equipment, and raising the maximum amount the state compensates businesses for insurance premiums to UAH 5 million.

"The maximum insurance coverage limit under the program currently remains UAH 30 million. Representatives of affected businesses consider this limit extremely low," she said.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 1541 in March 2026, expanding the war risk insurance program. The maximum insurance premium compensation for businesses was increased from UAH 1 million to UAH 3 million, and the deadline for submitting a payout application was shortened to 31 days after signing the contract. Businesses operating in frontline regions were given the option of compensation for damaged property of up to UAH 30 million.

Under the resolution, Export Credit Agency PJSC (ECA) has been authorized, starting Jan. 1, 2026, to make partial compensation payments on behalf of the state for property destroyed or damaged by the war and partial compensation of insurance premiums under war risk insurance contracts.