Koretsky: energy companies must work proactively, take on additional responsibility

The Energy Staff heard reports from relevant agencies and reviewed projected electricity and gas balances based on various winter scenarios, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"At today’s meeting of the Energy Staff, I heard reports from the first deputy prime minister – minister of energy and the heads of energy companies: Naftogaz, Ukrenergo, Energoatom, Ukrhydroenergo, Centrenergo,

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, and the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine. We reviewed projected electricity and gas balances based on various winter scenarios," Koretsky said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the Energy Staff meeting examined in detail the progress of repair work at generating facilities and the installation of additional protection.

"I focused everyone on priorities – protecting critical infrastructure facilities and building reserve stocks of fuel and equipment for the rapid restoration of damaged facilities," he said.

The prime minister said officials identified areas where work needs to be urgently accelerated given the intensification and nature of Russian strikes.

"It is important that energy companies work proactively and take on additional responsibility," he said.

Koretsky said he issued relevant instructions following the Energy Staff meeting, with the Energy Ministry coordinating and overseeing their implementation.