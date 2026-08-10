Energy Support Fund gets EUR 180 mln in July – Energy Ministry

The Energy Support Fund received EUR 180 mln in July, bringing total contributions since 2022 to EUR 2.12 bln, the Energy Ministry said.

"In July, the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine received grant contributions from Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. The total inflow amounted to EUR 180 mln," the Energy Ministry said in a statement on Telegram on Monday.

According to the ministry, contracts were signed in July under the Fund’s mechanism for the supply of critically needed equipment worth almost EUR 78.4 mln. The procurement covers power transformers, high-voltage equipment, control and relay protection systems, backup power sources, cable products, specialized machinery, and materials and components for the restoration, modernization and emergency repair of energy infrastructure, the ministry said.

In addition, Ukrainian energy companies received equipment purchased through the Energy Support Fund under previously signed contracts worth almost EUR 29.4 mln in July. The equipment and materials are meant to support stable operation and the restoration, modernization and improved reliability of energy infrastructure.

"In total, the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine has already received grant funds totaling almost EUR 2.12 bln from 39 foreign donors from 26 partner countries and three international organizations," the ministry said.

As reported, the total volume of unmet needs of energy companies that applied to the Fund stood at more than EUR 650 mln as of the end of June 2026.