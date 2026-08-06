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NBU caps 3-month deposit certificate rate at key rate plus 3.5 pp

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NBU caps 3-month deposit certificate rate at key rate plus 3.5 pp
Photo: https://bank.gov.ua

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has set a ceiling rate for three-month capped-volume deposit certificates at the key policy rate plus 3.5 percentage points (pp), which at the current key rate equals 19% per annum, the central bank said on its website.

The actual rate will be determined through interest rate tenders.

Starting Aug. 7, the NBU is changing its placement mechanism for three-month deposit certificates. Instead of fully satisfying banks’ bids, the regulator will hold interest rate tenders with a pre-announced volume once every two weeks.

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