Since year start, 4,593 units of power equipment arrive in Ukraine, with another 1,206 expected

Since year start, 4,593 units of power equipment have arrived in Ukraine, including generators, transformers, modular boiler houses (MBH), cogeneration units (CHP), boilers, and other equipment, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported on Wednesday.

"We expect the arrival of another 917 generators, 166 transformers, and 123 units of other equipment, including boilers, BMH, and CHP," the ministry noted.

Aid was provided by partners from the EU, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Slovakia, the United States, Turkey, Finland, France, Switzerland, Sweden, Japan, the Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, China, IOM, UNICEF/WASH, PFRU, and Volvo.

Since the beginning of the year, 528 humanitarian aid shipments have been sent from the hub's warehouses to the regions, including 2,603 ​​generators, 121 transformers, and 190 modular boiler units, cogeneration units, and boilers.

In total, 39 countries have provided humanitarian energy aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.