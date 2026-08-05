Former head of dpt for supervision of non-banking financial institutions, Sukhanov, appointed head of NBU strategy dpt

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has appointed Volodymyr Sukhanov, former Director of the Department for Supervision of Non-Banking Financial Services Providers, as Director of the Strategy and Development Department, effective August 5, 2026, the regulator’s press service reported.

Sukhanov’s responsibilities will include the development and implementation of the NBU’s strategy and financial sector development strategy, operational planning, project and process management, implementation of ESG principles, development of financial inclusion, research in innovation, financial technology, and digital solutions, including the formation and launch of the NBU Innovation Hub, as well as support for the work of the Change Management Committee.

The Strategy and Development Department is part of the General Block reporting chain, headed by the Governor of the NBU.

Prior to his new appointment, Sukhanov headed the Department for Supervision of Non-Banking Financial Services Providers since January 2025, and previously served as Deputy Director of the Department for Integrated Bank Supervision.

Olena Atamaniuk, Head of the Second Supervision Directorate of the Department, will assume the duties of Acting Director of the Department for Supervision of Non-Banking Financial Services Providers starting August 5.

Sukhanov has worked in the banking system for approximately 20 years, nearly 12 of which were within the NBU’s banking supervision system. From 2007 to 2014, he held senior positions at Ukrainian banks, where he was responsible for retail business development and branch networks.

As reported, in July, the NBU announced a search for a Director of the Strategy and Development Department following the resignation of Ihor Luzhansky.