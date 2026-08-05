Ukraine and Romania working to expand logistics capacity of Constanta port – Agrarian Policy Ministry

Ukraine and Romania are strengthening cooperation to export Ukrainian agricultural products through the Romanian port of Constanta, which has become a key alternative logistics hub amid restrictions on major sea routes, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported.

"Today, we are facing a critical situation where crop storage facilities are quickly filling up, and there are no export options. It is vital for us to preserve the harvested grain and ensure stable alternative export routes. We count on the support of our Romanian partners," emphasized Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky at a meeting with Romanian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine Alexandru Victor Micula.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, due to restrictions on the main sea export routes, elevators and grain storage facilities with a total capacity of nearly 59 million tonnes could be fully filled by early November, and the shortage of storage capacity for the harvest could reach approximately 11 million tonnes by the end of autumn.

As noted in the report, due to restrictions on the main sea export routes, elevators and grain storage facilities with a total capacity of nearly 59 million tonnes could be fully filled by early November. By the end of autumn, the shortage of storage capacity for the harvest could reach approximately 11 million tonnes.

Under these circumstances, the Romanian port of Constanta is becoming a key alternative route for transshipment of Ukrainian grain onto large-capacity ocean-going vessels and its subsequent export to global markets, the report notes.

To restore and increase these volumes, the parties agreed to intensify efforts in several areas: increasing the number of checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Romanian border, expanding phytosanitary and veterinary control capabilities, switching the relevant services to a 24/7 operation, and maximizing the use of offshore transshipment capabilities using floating cranes at the port of Constanta.

The parties noted that the Danube Logistics Corridor also remains under constant threat from Russian attacks. Russia systematically shells Danube ports, fuel infrastructure, and grain elevators, creating additional risks for exports. Therefore, Romania, together with Bulgaria and Turkey, is strengthening measures to ensure safe navigation and escort civilian vessels to the Sulina Canal and Danube ports.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food recalled that at the end of 2023, thanks to the European Union’s Roads of Solidarity initiative, transit through Romania reached 4 million tonnes per month, of which Ukrainian agricultural exports accounted for up to 2.8 million tonnes. About 70% of this volume was transported by rail and road directly to the port of Constanta.