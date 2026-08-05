Total volume of mortgage loans in banking system reaches UAH 50 bln

The total volume of mortgage loans in the banking system as of June 1, 2026, reached UAH 50 billion, or about 4% of all issued loans, First Deputy Chair of the Management Board of Globus Bank Olena Dmitriieva said on Wednesday during the analytical panel "Construction and Real Estate Market Analytics of H1 2026," organized by the Confederation of Builders of Ukraine.

"The real estate market is gradually adapting to wartime conditions, but demand remains very sensitive to shelling, power outages, and rising construction costs. At the same time, the share of mortgages in the total number of housing purchase and sale transactions still accounts for only about 3%," Dmitriieva noted.

According to her data, as of June 1, 2026, the total volume of mortgage loans in the banking system reached UAH 50 billion, or about 4% of all issued loans. Over the past year, banks’ mortgage portfolios grew by 35%, while the total credit portfolio increased by approximately 10%.

She also emphasized that mortgage loans are currently held by about 42,000 Ukrainian families, which accounts for only 0.4% of the total number of households. The share of non-performing loans in the segment reaches 12%, mainly due to old foreign currency loans.

At the same time, the number of new mortgage loans has still not returned to pre-war levels. In 2025, banks issued about 77% of the number of loans provided in 2021.

"Mortgage portfolios are indeed growing much faster than the credit market as a whole. However, the main driving force behind this growth remains eOselya. Without state support, the scale of mortgage lending would be significantly smaller," Dmitriieva said.

On average, banks issue about 207 loans per month secured by property rights to apartments in buildings under construction, and another about 238 loans for the purchase of ready-made housing from developers. Thanks to these two areas of mortgage lending, construction companies receive about UAH 884 million, or approximately $20 million, every month.

Since the launch of the eOselya program, about 28,000 loans have been issued for a total amount of UAH 49 billion. Currently, it accounts for 93% of all new mortgage loans in Ukraine.

Globus Bank was founded in 2007. As of January 2026, its regional network includes 34 branches, 29 of which are part of the Power Banking joint network, enabling operation during power outages.

Priority areas of activity include lending to energy-efficient projects, mortgage lending in the primary market, car loans, and lending to small and medium-sized businesses.

Chairman of the Management Board of Globus Bank Serhiy Mamedov is Vice President of the Confederation of Builders of Ukraine and Vice President of the Association of Ukrainian Banks.