Slobodian becomes new head of NKREKP

Ruslan Slobodian has been elected the new head of Ukraine’s National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NKREKP).

The decision was made Wednesday during a closed session by secret ballot, the regulator said on its website.

The decision was made in accordance with legal requirements and established procedure, it said.

NKREKP said Slobodian has more than 28 years of experience in the energy sector. Over the years he has held positions including chief engineer, director and head of the Yarmolyntsi district power grid, deputy general director, and IT director and technical director of Khmelnytskoblenerho.

From 2021 to 2024, he headed Ukraine’s State Energy Supervision Inspectorate. He has been a member of NKREKP since July 2024.

Under the law on NKREKP, the commission’s chairperson organizes the regulator’s activities and represents it in relations with government bodies, international partners and other institutions.

The regulator’s previous chairman, Yuriy Vlasenko, has completed his two-year term, having headed the commission since August 2024.