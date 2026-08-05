EU to direct EUR 1.4 bln to Ukraine from frozen Russian asset revenues – Koretsky

The European Union will transfer EUR 1.4 bln to Ukraine from revenues generated by frozen Russian assets to strengthen defense, reported Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky.

"The EU will direct EUR 1.4 bln to Ukraine from revenues from frozen Russian assets. The funds will be used to strengthen defense and fortify our state’s resilience," Koretsky wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

He emphasized that the response to Russian terror must be the strengthening of Ukraine. "For every new crime, Russia must pay," the head of government added.

Earlier, Koretsky stated that battlefield realities necessitate additional funding for the Defense Forces in 2026 and stressed that on this issue, the government will require the support of the diplomatic corps in securing this additional financing. As a distinct task, the Prime Minister highlighted the use of frozen Russian sovereign assets for the defense and reconstruction of Ukraine.