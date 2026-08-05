Rozetka's Brovary warehouse destroyed by Russian strike – co-owner

A Russian missile attack overnight destroyed Rozetka’s distribution warehouse complex in Brovary, near Kyiv, and it cannot be restored, company co-owner Iryna Chechotkina said on Facebook on Wednesday.

"Today I was supposed to publish a post about Rozetka turning 21. To thank our customers, partners and team for this long journey we’ve traveled together. Instead, overnight I watched the work of my entire life burn after a strike by three ballistic missiles. We opened the distribution warehouse complex in Brovary in early 2017. It was our largest, most automated facility. Our pride. Here we processed over 100,000 orders a day. It cannot be restored," she wrote.

Chechotkina stressed that, fortunately, no people were hurt.

"Rozetka is working. Thank you to everyone who supports us and who makes a purchase today. Feeling that we’re not alone at this moment matters more than ever," she wrote.