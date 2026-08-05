Overnight strike destroys Nova Poshta sorting center in Kyiv, kills 3, wounds 8

Russian forces attacked a Nova Poshta sorting center in Kyiv overnight into Aug 5, killing three people – two drivers working for a partner carrier and one employee of a contracting organization – and wounding eight others, the company said in a post on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Overnight into Aug 5, a massive enemy attack destroyed the Nova Poshta sorting center in Kyiv. The enemy has once again committed a war crime against the civilian population, using cluster munitions," Nova Poshta said on Telegram.

The company said an assessment of the attack’s consequences is currently underway. Nova Poshta said it will compensate customers the full declared value of damaged shipments and will contact each of them to explain the details of the compensation.

The company also said it continues to operate across the country despite the latest strike.

"Over the years of the full-scale war, we have built a resilient operating system that allows us to ensure continuity of work even in the most difficult conditions," the company said.

Nova Poshta’s main business is express delivery of documents, parcels and palletized oversized cargo. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Vyacheslav Klymov.