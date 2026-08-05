Government to hold meetings with business for uninterrupted logistics, trade operations – Koretsky

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky, after another enemy shelling on the night leading into Wednesday, reported that the government will organize meetings with business to ensure the uninterrupted operation of logistics and trade companies.

"Russia is increasing and spreading its terror to business that serves millions of people. Ukrainian enterprises, manufacturing facilities, trade and logistics complexes came under attack. There is no military objective in these attacks – this is terrorism!" Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

He noted that the government will urgently organize meetings with business representatives and work out the necessary decisions to ensure the uninterrupted operation of logistics companies and trade enterprises in response to Russian missile terror. The Prime Minister reported that the Ministry of Economy and the Environment received relevant instructions.