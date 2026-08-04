Ukraine pharmacy sales rise 15% by value, fall nearly 6% by volume in H1 2026

Pharmacy sales in Ukraine in January-June 2026 rose by 15% in monetary terms compared with the same period in 2025, to nearly UAH 121 billion, while in volume terms they decreased by 5.8% to nearly 533.955 million packages, Business Credit told Interfax-Ukraine, citing data from its study.

According to the data, the weighted average price of the pharmacy basket in January-June 2026 was UAH 226.65 per package, which is 22.15% higher than during the same period a year earlier.

At the same time, pharmacy sales of medicines during this period increased by 19.52% in monetary terms to nearly UAH 97.918 billion, while in volume terms they rose by 4.9% compared with the same period in 2025, reaching nearly 418.711 million packages.

The weighted average retail price of pharmaceuticals in the first six months of 2026 was UAH 233.85 per package, which is 13.96% higher than in January-June 2025.

At the same time, pharmacy sales of dietary supplements in the first six months of 2026 increased by 15.77% in monetary terms to nearly UAH 13.516 billion, while in volume terms they decreased by 15.1% to 42 million packages. The weighted average price in this segment rose by 36.36% to UAH 321.79 per unit.

As previously reported, pharmacy sales in Ukraine in January-March 2026 increased by 11.13% in monetary terms compared with the same period in 2025, to more than UAH 60.245 billion, while in volume terms they decreased by 4.8% to nearly 270.958 million packages. According to these figures, the weighted average price of the pharmacy basket in January-March 2026 was UAH 222.34 per package, which is 16.78% higher than during the same period a year earlier.

At the same time, pharmacy sales of medicines over the three-month period rose by 13.9% in monetary terms to more than UAH 48.426 billion, while in volume terms they rose by 4.85% compared with the same period in 2025, reaching nearly 211.947 million packages. The weighted average retail price of pharmaceuticals in January-June 2026 was UAH 228.49 per package, which is 8.63% higher than a year earlier.

At the end of 2025, pharmacy sales in monetary terms increased by 14.23% compared with 2024, to more than UAH 220.287 billion, while in volume terms they decreased by 2.25% to nearly 1.135 million packages. The weighted average price of the pharmacy basket at the end of 2025 was UAH 194.68 per package, which is 16.86% higher than the previous year.

Pharmacy sales of medicines during this period increased by 12.79% in monetary terms to nearly UAH 170.318 billion, while in volume terms they decreased by 0.2% compared with 2024, to 808.546 million packages.

The weighted average retail price of pharmaceuticals at the end of 2025 was UAH 210.65 per package, which is 13% higher than at the end of 2024.