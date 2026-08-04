Kyiv Electrical Carriage Repair Plant cuts H1 loss by 76.2%

JSC Kyiv Electrical Carriage Repair Plant, a subsidiary of Ukrzaliznytsia, reported a loss of UAH 4.48 million in January-June 2026, which is 76.2% less than the corresponding figure for the first half of 2025.

According to the company's interim financial report published in the disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC), its net revenue decreased by 8.8% to UAH 631.73 million.

The plant reduced its gross profit by 27.6% to UAH 33.3 million, generating UAH 7.4 million in operating profit compared to UAH 24.6 million last year.

The company notes that during the reporting period, it sold 19 refurbished electric locomotive sections for UAH 546 million, 61 wheel sets for UAH 24.4 million, and 230 traction motors and auxiliary machines for UAH 37.8 million.

As previously reported, the plant ended the first quarter of this year with a loss of UAH 20.2 million, compared to a net profit of UAH 480,000 for the same period in 2025, despite a 14.6% increase in net revenue to UAH 250.5 million.

Kyiv Electrical Carriage Repair Plant was founded in 1868. It specializes in the major overhaul of electric trains for Ukrainian railways, the repair of components and assemblies, electric machines, electric motors, and wheel sets, as well as the manufacture of spare parts.

The plant ended 2025 with a net profit of UAH 70.2 million, 4.4 times more than the previous year, and a 34.2% increase in net revenue to UAH 1.703 billion. It repaired 51 electric sections, 223 wheel sets, 538 traction motors, and auxiliary machines.