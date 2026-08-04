Varus signs agreement to acquire KOLO supermarket chain from BGV Group

The Varus supermarket chain has signed an agreement with BGV Group Management to acquire the KOLO convenience store chain, expanding its network to 374 retail locations.

According to a press release from BGV Group Management, the KOLO chain has been operating in the Ukrainian market since 2017 and currently has 254 stores.

It is noted that all stores are currently operating as usual, and the transition will take place gradually.

"The chains aim to combine the strong expertise, knowledge, and experience of specialists from both companies to jointly create an even higher-quality retail product. Changes will be implemented gradually so that stores can continue to operate without interruption and the transition is smooth for customers and teams," the business said in the press release.

According to the announcement, the combined company has more than 9,000 employees.

As previously reported, in July, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine authorized Omega LLC, which operates the Varus supermarket chain, to acquire Ariteil LLC – the KOLO grocery store chain owned by a co-owner of the ATB corporation Hennadiy Butkevych.

Varus is a national supermarket chain represented in Ukraine's grocery retail market by Omega. The first store opened in 2003 in Dnipro. Currently, there are 119 supermarkets in various cities across Ukraine. The chain operates in several formats: traditional supermarkets, To Go stores, and the Varus.ua online store.

The owner of Omega LLC is the Cypriot company "Vegant Enterprises Limited," and the ultimate beneficiaries are Valeriy Kiptyk and Ruslan Shostak.

As of the end of 2025, Omega LLC increased its revenue by 20% compared to the previous year, to UAH 24 billion, while net profit grew by 37.8%, to UAH 41.4 million.

According to information on the KOLO website, the chain's stores operate in Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Odesa. Ariteil LLC's revenue in 2025 grew by 23% compared to the previous year, reaching UAH 3.2 billion. Its net loss rose to UAH 124.9 million. At the end of the year, the company's total assets amounted to UAH 1.1 billion.