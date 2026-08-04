DTEK Grids restores 240 power facilities damaged by hostilities in H1 2026

Distribution system operators (DSOs) of DTEK Grids restored 240 power facilities damaged during hostilities in January-June 2026, the operating holding company said on Tuesday.

"In the first half of 2026, DTEK Grids' DSOs restored 240 substations, transformer stations, and distribution points damaged as a result of hostilities in the capital, in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Donetsk regions," the company said in the press release.

Utility crews begin work immediately upon receiving permission and access to the damaged site from the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service. From January through June 2026, crews from DTEK Grids restored 1,487 power lines with a total length of nearly 6,000 kilometers.

Overall, thanks to the work carried out since the beginning of 2026, power has been restored to 14.5 million households in Kyiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions.

"Despite constant attacks on energy infrastructure, our power engineers are restoring damaged grids every day. Since the beginning of this year, DTEK Grids has restored 83% of the power lines that were damaged as a result of Russian attacks," CEO of DTEK Grids Alina Bondarenko said.

As noted by the holding company, specialists from DTEK Grids often work under extremely difficult conditions in frontline regions, restoring power after combat operations. However, the speed of grid restoration is influenced by the safety of such work for employees and the extent of damage to electrical equipment.

DTEK Grids operates in the electricity distribution and power grid operations sectors in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Odesa regions. The company's distribution systems serve 5.1 million households and 150,000 businesses.