Ukraine's veteran businesses to get UAH 1 mln grants each

The third season of Trajectory, Ukraine’s national education and grant program with a total grant fund of UAH 10 million, has been launched in the country, under which 10 veteran-run and veteran-friendly businesses will each receive UAH 1 million to scale up their business.

Businesses will be able to use the funds for production development, entering new sales markets, preparing for partnerships with national retail chains and implementing growth strategies, the Economy and Environment Ministry said.

In its third season, the program has widened the pool of eligible applicants: in addition to veteran-run businesses (companies owned by veterans, service members and their family members), veteran-friendly businesses that officially employ at least one veteran can now also apply. Preference will be given to manufacturers of goods such as furniture, clothing, cosmetics and food, as well as companies providing B2B services.

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 31, 2026. Based on an assessment of business plans, a jury will select 30 finalists to present their projects during an online pitching session, at which the 10 winners will be determined.

Over the two previous seasons, the program brought together more than 1,500 entrepreneurs and provided UAH 25 million in grants for starting a business, the Economy Ministry said.

Trajectory 3 is being run by the Diia.Business network of centers with support from the Economy Ministry, the Digital Transformation Ministry, the Office for Entrepreneurship and Export Development, and financial assistance from the Avrora retail chain.