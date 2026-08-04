Ukraine's GDP in Q2 2026 increased by 0.6% compared to Q2 2025 – Statistics Service

Ukraine’s real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.6% in the second quarter (Q2) of 2026 compared to Q2 2025, following a 0.6% decline in the first quarter, the State Statistics Service (Derzhstat) reported on Tuesday.

According to its data, compared to the previous quarter, seasonally adjusted real GDP grew by 0.4%, while the previous quarter this figure was negative – 0.7%.

As reported, the National Bank at the end of July raised its real GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 1.8% from the 1.3% indicated in the April Inflation Report, citing expectations of significant external financing for domestic production in the defense industry.

In June-July, the IMF lowered its real GDP growth forecast for Ukraine this year to 1.0-1.6% from 1.8-2.5%, while in the April World Economic Outlook (WEO), it estimated it at 2%.

The Cabinet of Ministers lowered its GDP growth forecast for 2026 to 1.6% from the 2.4% projected for the 2026 state budget when it was approved at the end of last year.

As reported, according to the State Statistics Service, Ukraine’s GDP growth will slow to 1.8% in 2025, down from 2.9% in 2024 and 5.5% in 2023, following a 28.8% decline in 2022 – the first year of full-scale aggression.

Last year, the State Statistics Service estimated GDP growth at 3.0% in the fourth quarter, 2.1% in the third, 0.7% in the second, and 0.8% in the first.