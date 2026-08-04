Ukraine needs additional EUR 400 mln for gas purchases – Shmyhal

Naftogaz Ukrainy’s additional gas purchase financing needs amount to approximately EUR 400 million, and Ukraine is counting on international support, said First Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Denys Shmyhal.

"Gas for winter. Under various scenarios, Naftogaz’ additional gas import financing needs amount to EUR 400 million," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram following a meeting with the Ukrainian diplomatic corps.

He noted that partners are being sought to secure this financing.

Shmyhal also indicated that the Ministry of Energy is inviting partners to the fifth ministerial meeting of the Energy Ramstein in September to strengthen coordination and expand the range of participants.

The Minister of Energy also noted that the unmet needs of the Ukrainian Energy Support Fund exceed EUR 507 million, while the needs for improving the balancing market amount to EUR 600 million.

"We count on the active work of diplomats to promote this assistance mechanism [the Energy Support Fund]," Shmyhal emphasized.