Ukreximbank reduces its net profit by 40.2% in Q2 2026

State-owned Ukreximbank (Kyiv) earned UAH 1.05 billion in net profit in April-June 2026, a decrease of 40.2%, or UAH 702 million, compared to the same period in 2025.

According to the bank's interim report, pre-tax profit in the second quarter increased by 16.0% to UAH 2.03 billion, but income tax expenses amounted to UAH 982.3 million, compared to zero in April-June last year.

Net profit from foreign currency transactions decreased by 46.5% to UAH 237.3 million. At the same time, the loss from its revaluation decreased by 42.8% to UAH 117.6 million.

Employee compensation expenses in the second quarter increased by 11.9% to UAH 649.3 million, while other administrative and operating expenses decreased by 20.1% to UAH 283.5 million.

For the first half of 2026, Ukreximbank's net profit decreased by 46.9% to UAH 2.24 billion, although profit before tax increased by 4.8% to UAH 4.42 billion.

The bank's net interest income for the first six months increased by 5.5% to UAH 4.58 billion, while net fee and commission income decreased by 6.7% to UAH 410 million.

Operating expenses decreased by 2.0% to UAH 1.89 billion. Specifically, personnel costs increased by 11.2% to UAH 1.29 billion, depreciation expenses by 4.3% to UAH 60.2 million, while other administrative and operating expenses decreased by 24.2% to UAH 535.9 million.

Ukreximbank's client funds have decreased by 16.2% since the beginning of the year to UAH 218.41 billion. Specifically, current account balances decreased by 20.4% to UAH 163.64 billion, term deposits by 4.2% to UAH 47.14 billion, while demand deposits increased by 29.5% to UAH 7.63 billion.

The largest decrease occurred in current account balances of budgetary organizations, down 35.3% to UAH 37.05 billion. In the first half of the year, the bank recorded an outflow of funds from one large budget client of $368 million and EUR 294 million, but as of June 30, it met all liquidity requirements.

The bank's cash and cash equivalents have decreased by 40.6% year-to-date to UAH 71.18 billion, primarily due to a reduction in investments in National Bank deposit certificates and short-term deposits. Investments in securities increased by 2.2% to UAH 99.14 billion.

Ukreximbank's assets decreased by 12.3% in the first half of the year to UAH 271.34 billion, while equity increased by 11.7% to UAH 21.80 billion.

In the first half of the year, Ukreximbank closed one office and 11 branches, seven of which were converted into representative offices. As of the end of June, the bank's network consisted of 11 branches and seven representative offices, compared to 22 branches and one office at the beginning of the year.

According to the National Bank, as of June 1, 2026, Ukeximbank, with total assets of UAH 293.94 billion, ranked third among 58 solvent banks in Ukraine.