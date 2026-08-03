Koretsky: Energy sector faces EUR 650 mln funding gap ahead of winter

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky states that the energy sector’s unmet needs ahead of winter amount to approximately EUR 650 million.

"The fourth priority [in addition to defense, progress toward the EU, and financial stability] is energy security. The Ukrainian Energy Support Fund has already accumulated over EUR 2 billion. However, the sector’s unmet needs ahead of the coming winter amount to about EUR 650 million. Therefore, the pace of mobilizing assistance must not be slowed. This winter will objectively be difficult," Koretsky said at a meeting with ambassadors in Kyiv on Monday.

He said Ukraine must do more than simply rebuild what has been destroyed, as the old Soviet energy infrastructure was inefficient.

"The fact that, unfortunately, Russia is destroying it – fortunately – gives us the opportunity, with the help of our partners and with your help, to build a new distributed generation system that is significantly more efficient. And at the same time, it reduces carbon emissions. That is why we must continue on this path," the prime minister added.

He also said that some CIS countries will be of assistance to Ukraine, given that Russia has intensified its attacks on civilian infrastructure, particularly the railway system.

"This includes both railcars and locomotives. There is a specific task here, and we will definitely discuss it with you," he added.