Koretsky discusses annual RDNA report on Russian aggression damages with World Bank managing director

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky discussed the annual preparation of the Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA) report assessing damages from Russian aggression with World Bank Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde.

"I thanked her personally and the entire World Bank team for their support of Ukraine. Separately, for the SPUR 2 initiative, which opens up the possibility of attracting private capital for the reconstruction of our state," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel following the phone call.

He said the two sides discussed continuing reforms, the annual preparation of the RDNA report, and the implementation of programs to support energy modernization and the development of Ukraine’s economy.

Koretsky invited Bjerde to visit Kyiv.

He said the government is preparing for the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank Group, which will take place in October.