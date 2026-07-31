City One Development starts building final houses in 8th phase of Novopecherski Lypky

Investment and development company City One Development has started construction of buildings No. 7 and No. 8, the eighth phase of the Novopecherski Lypky residential quarter, which are the final residential buildings in the phase, the company’s press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

Buildings No. 7 and No. 8 will have a combined total area of more than 48,500 square meters. The project includes a two-level underground parking lot spanning more than 14,000 square meters, an underground shelter, and more than 3,200 square meters of commercial space. Preparatory work at the construction site has already been completed, and excavation of the foundation pit, installation of sheet pile enclosures and pile foundation work are underway.

The company is simultaneously continuing construction of buildings No. 5, No. 6 and No. 9, which are already at an advanced stage of completion. Facade, engineering and finishing work is ongoing at these sites, along with construction of a modern educational center for children provided for under the eighth-phase project.

Novopecherski Lypky is the largest residential quarter in central Kyiv, which City One Development has been developing together with UDP for nearly 20 years. Over that time, 26 residential buildings have been put into operation on the 25-hectare site. The quarter has two schools, a kindergarten, sports and medical centers, and more than 150 commercial and service infrastructure facilities.

City One Development is an investment and development company with more than 15 years of experience, specializing in the creation, sale and management of large-scale residential complexes, and it also invests actively in the development of Ukrainian industry.

City One Development’s portfolio includes more than 1.24 million square meters of completed projects and 500,000 square meters under construction. The company’s residential projects in the capital include Novopecherski Lypky, Bulvar Fontaniv, Svyatobor Park Resort and The Light. Its industrial projects include two float glass plants within the Misto Skla industrial park in Berezan, Kyiv region, and the Halitsiya industrial park in Kalush, Ivano-Frankivsk region.