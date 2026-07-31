FUIB to close only branch in Sloviansk amid worsening security situation

The board of First Ukrainian International Bank (FUIB) has decided to close the bank’s only branch in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, due to a worsening security situation and the approaching front line.

The decision was made on July 31, 2026, according to the bank’s disclosure filed with the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC).

Branch No. 1 is located at 6 Svobody Street. Its functions include servicing accounts and deposits for individuals and legal entities, conducting settlement, cash and foreign exchange operations, and providing consulting and information services.

The disclosure did not specify a date for the branch’s closure.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, FUIB, with total assets of UAH 247.31 billion, ranked fifth among Ukraine’s 58 solvent banks as of June 1, 2026. The bank opened one branch in the second quarter of the year, bringing its total to 220 as of July 1.