Kyivstar opens New York office to advance investor, international partner relations

Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV), the parent company of Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest telecoms operator, has announced the opening of its own office at Rockefeller Center in New York, marking a key step in the company’s international development following its historic Nasdaq listing in August 2025.

"The opening of our New York office is an important milestone in Kyivstar Group Ltd’s international development," Kyivstar President and CEO Oleksandr Komarov said in the release.

He said having a presence in one of the world’s key financial centers will help strengthen relations with investors and international partners and expand cooperation.

Kyivstar’s office is located at 1270 Avenue of the Americas, the company said. It is expected to support the company’s investor relations and corporate communications activities and strengthen its presence in the United States.

"The opening of the office also creates additional opportunities to present Ukrainian business and its investment potential to the international community," Kyivstar said.

At the same time, the office will not perform any commercial, contractual or operational functions on behalf of the group, the release said.

The company noted that this summer marks Kyivstar’s first anniversary as a Nasdaq-listed company. Over the past year, it said, the company continued to develop its digital product portfolio and implement strategic initiatives, including expanding digital healthcare services, developing the Uklon platform and rolling out new communications solutions, including the deployment of Starlink Direct to Cell.

"In addition, the new office will become the New York home for the ‘Invest In Ukraine NOW!’ initiative, launched by VEON and Kyivstar in August 2025," the company said.

As previously reported, Kyivstar increased its EBITDA profit by 21.1% in the second quarter of 2026 to UAH 8.3 billion, while revenue grew 27% to UAH 14.9 billion.

In 2025, the group increased its EBITDA profit by 30% to UAH 27 billion on revenue growth of 30.3% to UAH 48.2 billion.