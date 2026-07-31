Cabinet allocates over UAH 860 mln to modernize vocational, pre-higher education institutions – Koretsky

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over UAH 860 million to modernize vocational and pre-higher education institutions, Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has said.

"This covers more than 100 projects across the regions: new workshops and laboratories, upgraded equipment, energy efficiency, safety, and barrier-free access," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

The government has also completed the distribution of almost UAH 700 million in subventions for 130 future academic lyceums in 22 regions of Ukraine, he said.

"The funds will be used to create modern educational spaces: the purchase of teaching, computer and multimedia equipment, furniture, and equipment for natural science and STEM laboratories," he added.

In addition, UAH 83.6 million has been earmarked to support communities in organizing free hot meals for primary school pupils in eight frontline regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv.

"The funds were provided by the U.N. World Food Programme. In total, UAH 14.4 billion has been earmarked for school meals in 2026," the prime minister said.