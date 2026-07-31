Kyivstar boosts EBITDA 21.1% in Q2 2026 on 27% revenue growth

Ukraine’s largest mobile operator Kyivstar increased its EBITDA profit by 21.1% in the second quarter of 2026 to UAH 8.3 billion, while revenue grew 27% to UAH 14.9 billion, the company said in its quarterly report on Friday.

"Kyivstar has delivered another quarter of broad-based, profitable growth, and we are once again raising our full-year guidance," Kyivstar CEO and President Oleksandr Komarov said in the report.

He said digital technologies now account for more than a fifth of the company’s revenue, up 7 percentage points from a year earlier.

"We remain focused on leading Ukraine’s digital future and delivering sustainable profit for our shareholders," Komarov added.

In dollar terms, Kyivstar now estimates revenue growth in the second quarter of this year at 19.3% to $339 million, and EBITDA profit growth at 13.7% to $188 million, delivering a 55.4% margin.

Kyivstar’s net profit was $77 million, with earnings per share of $0.33. Revenue from digital services rose 94.7% to UAH 3.3 billion, accounting for 21.7% of total revenue, or up 83% to $73.7 million.

The number of Kyivstar’s multiplay customers grew 23.6% in the second quarter of 2026 to 8.1 million, accounting for 39.9% of the company’s total active mobile customer base over a one-month period. Revenue from such services increased 47.4% to $139 million (up 56.9% to UAH 6.2 billion), or 41.1% of total revenue.

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) rose 11.2% in the period to $3.9 (up 18.3% to UAH 172.7).

The report also said the total number of digital monthly active users across the group’s services stood at 29.3 million for the quarter. Uklon’s figure rose 8.2% to 5.2 million, Helsi’s rose 0.7% to 5 million, Tabletki’s stood at 6.3 million, while KyivstarTV’s rose 47.7% to 3.6 million.

Online taxi service Uklon, which was consolidated into Kyivstar’s reporting in April 2025, generated UAH 1.448 billion, or $32.8 million, in revenue in the second quarter of 2026. Its EBITDA was UAH 554 million, or $12.5 million. The number of booked rides rose 4.5% in the period to 43 million, while completed deliveries rose 25.9% to 1.4 million.

Medical information system Helsi had 109,000 paid-model subscribers at the end of the second quarter of 2026, with its revenue up 44.6% year-on-year to UAH 105 million, or up 35.9% to $2.4 million. The service’s clients have access to 1,800 healthcare facilities. Patient visits reached 2.4 million.

Tabletki.ua, which was acquired in February this year for $160 million, generated UAH 342 million, or $7.8 million, in the second quarter. Its EBITDA profit was UAH 274 million, or $6.2 million. The average monthly number of orders reached 15 million, with gross merchandise value (GMV) at $376 million.

Kyivstar TV’s revenue reached UAH 614 million, or $13.9 million, in the second quarter of 2026, as the number of user sessions grew 34.2% to 931 million.

The report said capital expenditure excluding licenses and right-of-use assets was $59 million. The company said capital expenditure intensity was 17.3% in the second quarter of 2026 and 26.6% over the past 12 months, down 3.3 percentage points from 29.9% in the first quarter.

The group said it now expects revenue growth in dollar terms of 14-16% (up from a previous forecast of 11-14%) and EBITDA growth of 9-12% (up from a previous forecast of 7-10%), while capital investment intensity will remain unchanged at 21-24%, based on an average exchange rate of 44.5 hryvnias per dollar.

Free cash flow to shareholders, after accounting for lease and license expenses, rose 32.2% to $104 million. In addition, cash, cash equivalents and deposits stood at UAH 16.4 billion, or $364 million, as of June 30, 2026.

Kyivstar said its Starlink Direct-to-Cell service now has more than 6 million users, and that during the reporting period it expanded the service beyond messaging to include data transmission through individual apps such as Google Maps, Viber and WhatsApp in areas without terrestrial signal coverage.

In the second quarter, the group also acquired six solar power plants in Lviv region with a combined capacity of 105 megawatts for $80.8 million, expanding its renewable energy portfolio almost ninefold to about 30% of its expected energy needs and strengthening its energy resilience.

Uklon launched Uklon Store and signed a deal to acquire E-wings, and conducted Ukraine’s first real-time test of autonomous vehicles.

The group also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Economy Ministry to study the possibility of creating an AI-ready data center, as well as a memorandum with the National Securities and Stock Market Commission of Ukraine to explore giving domestic investors access to the group’s Nasdaq-listed shares through established brokerage channels.

As previously reported, Kyivstar increased its EBITDA profit by 28.5% in the first quarter of 2026 to UAH 7.5 billion, while revenue grew 31.3% to UAH 13.9 billion.

In 2025, the company increased its EBITDA profit by 30% to UAH 27 billion on revenue growth of 30.3% to UAH 48.2 billion, including in the fourth quarter, when EBITDA grew 23.1% to UAH 7.2 billion on revenue growth of 30.1% to UAH 13.5 billion.