Freight tariffs to rise 30% from Aug 1, order signed – Ukrzaliznytsia

Changes to freight rail tariffs take effect in Ukraine from Aug 1 this year, providing for a 30% tariff increase and the unification of tariffs for empty wagon transportation, which previously depended on what cargo the wagons had carried before, Ukrzaliznytsia said.

"This is the first review of freight tariffs since 2022," Ukrzaliznytsia wrote on Facebook on Thursday, noting that it has continued working under constant Russian shelling throughout this period.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that the decision is expected to be published tomorrow, July 31, and that the signing was preceded by the completion of all approval procedures required by law, after which the order was registered by Ukraine’s Justice Ministry.